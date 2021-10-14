ED Summones Bollywood Actor Nora Fatehi In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned actress-dancer Nora Fatehi in a money laundering case.

Recently, Nora’s statement in the money laundering case was recorded by the ED. She will reportedly appear before the ED office today for further investigation.

As reported by India Today, Nora will be questioned today. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The questioning will reportedly be done in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

Sukesh Chandrasekar and others have been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.

Earlier, actoress Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned by the ED.