ED Submits 2247 Pages Charge-Sheet Against Archana Nag, Others In Court

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted charge-sheet against blackmail accused Archana Nag, husband Jagabandhu Chand, business associates Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera in Khurdha district and sessions court.

The central probe agency investigating the money laundering case against the Nag-Chand couple and their associates prepared 2247 pages charge-sheet.

The agency had interrogated the Archana and others booked under money laundering act multiple times before preparing the charge-sheet.

The ED had also questioned several people including Odia film producer Akshay Parija, filmmaker Pramod Swain, businessman Amiyakant Das, BJD MLA Sudhir Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal, property dealer Prabhat Ranjan Pati, hotelier Siba Prasad Das and architect Ranjit Behera.

The ED had arrested Archana for allegedly amassing wealth by blaikmailing and honey trapping prominent personalities.

She along with her husband and others were booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).