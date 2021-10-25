Ed Sheeran Tests Coronavirus Positive, to Continue Performances From Home

London: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account on Sunday to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer wrote in his post that he will be following government-issued Covid appropriate guidelines and wouldn’t be able to attend in person commitments.

However, he added that he will be appearing for his pre-planned interviews and performances from his house as many as he can. His latest public performance was at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17.