Mysuru: A team of 12 officials from the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in relation to a land allotment investigation that also names Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The officials are holding a meeting with top MUDA officials, including Commissioner AN Raghunandan.

Following the meeting, it is expected that the officials will confiscate documents relevant to the investigation. The probe agency intends to interrogate all MUDA officials to determine their roles in the land allotment issue.

This event follows the resignation of K Marigowda, a reputed confidant of Siddaramaiah, from his position as MUDA chairperson, citing health concerns.

Marigowda, addressing the press post-resignation, refuted the notion that his resignation was due to political pressure, although he acknowledged resigning upon Siddaramaiah’s request.

“I have tendered my resignation to the minister. It was the Chief Minister who directed me to resign, and I complied with his instructions,” he stated.

He emphasized that his resignation was voluntary, attributing it to genuine health issues. “I have been acquainted with the Chief Minister for over four decades. He has never solicited any illegal actions from me, including those related to MUDA. My resignation is due to personal health reasons; having endured two strokes, I am unable to continue,” he elaborated.

