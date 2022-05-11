ED raids mines owner’s properties in Odisha over money laundering charges

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at many places associated with mines owner and former Champua MLA Jitu Patnaik over money laundering charges.

According to reports, the searches were carried out at four places including Patnaik’s residence near Joda Sai temple and two offices at Baneikala Chhak in Keonjhar.

Three teams comprising 11 officers of the ED also carried out raids at Patnaik’s house at Surya Nagar and another office in Bhubaneswar.

During the search so far, the ED officials have seized several crucial documents including a hard disk, which is under scrutiny, sources said.