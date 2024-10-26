New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a large-scale operation across five states, targeting illegal ticket sales for the highly-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh.

The raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, following multiple FIRs filed against individuals involved in fraudulent ticket sales.

The ED’s investigation revealed a sophisticated network exploiting the high demand for tickets to Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” and Diljit Dosanjh’s “Dil-Luminati” tour.

Official tickets sold out rapidly on platforms like BookMyShow and Zomato Live, leading to a surge in black-market sales. Fraudsters used social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to sell counterfeit or overpriced tickets.

During the raids, the ED seized incriminating materials, including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards used in the scam. The agency has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, to investigate the financial trail of the illegal activities.

The crackdown aims to ensure that fans can enjoy these major events without falling victim to scams. The ED continues to investigate and promises further action against those involved in the illegal ticket sales.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...