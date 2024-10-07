New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has accused the Enforcement Directorate of deliberately fabricating cases against leaders of his party. This statement followed the ED’s initiation of raids at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

Sisodia criticized the ED, comparing it to ‘parrots & mynas,’ and stated, “Over the past two years, they have raided the homes of Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, and myself… yet, they found nothing. Nevertheless, Modi’s agencies persist in concocting one false case after another. They are determined to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party. Regardless of their efforts, members of the Aam Aadmi Party will not halt, capitulate, or be intimidated.”

Sanjay Singh, a colleague of Arora in the Rajya Sabha and the party, expressed on X: “With each new day comes another raid. ED officials have arrived at the residence of AAP MP Sanjeev Arora. Modi’s machinery of false accusations relentlessly targets the Aam Aadmi Party around the clock. Despite multiple admonishments from the Supreme Court to cease filing spurious cases, the ED remains uncomprehending. These agencies do not heed the court; they only follow their leaders.”

The ED is probing the purported Delhi liquor scam, where numerous AAP leaders are alleged to have accepted kickbacks from liquor vendors in return for shop licenses. Prominent political figures, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, K Kavitha, and Satyendra Jain, have been apprehended in connection with the money laundering case linked to the supposed Delhi liquor scam.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...