ED Quizzes Sradhanjali, Archana, Jagabnadhu Face-To-Face

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering case against Archana Nag and husband Jagabandhu Chand on Saturday quizzed Nag’s erstwhile associate Sradhanjali Behera face-to-face with the couple at the probe agency’s regional office here in connection with the high-profile sex and extortion case.

The probe team made them sit face-to-face and interrogated from various aspects.

Sradhanjali who had earlier appeared before the ED twice, had evaded further summon. However, she turned up today in fear of arrest.

The ED officials said that they got vital clues from Sradhanjali during questioning.

On the other hand, Archana Nag reportedly fell ill during interrogation to Sradhanjali. A team of doctors was called from Capital hospital to examine her health.

In another development, the Enforcement Directorate questioned some employees of two established jewellery shops in Bhubaneswar regarding purchase of ornaments by Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

The jewellery shops have reportedly produced documents of regarding the quantities of ornaments and cash paid by the Nag-Chand couple to the jewellers.