ED Quizzes Archana Nag’s Father Over Property Accumulation

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday questioned the father of lady blackmailer Archana Nag in a bid to extract information regarding the properties of the Nag.

The investigation is mostly focused on how she amassed wealth worth crores in a span of five years.

According to sources, a five-member team of the national agency quizzed Archana’s father at the regional headquarters here.

The ED has also engaged cyber experts to examine the mobile phones of Khageswar Patra, the financial partner of Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

Sources said, Khageswar had deleted some videos and other documents from the mobile phone days before his arrest. He has been questioned by the agency in this connection, sources added.