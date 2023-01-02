ED Plans To Quiz Nag-Chand Couple Again

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to interrogate blackmail accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagbandhu Chand.

The ED has moved the court on Monday seeking remand of the couple.

The probe agency will try to reconcile with their statements by questioning the couple again. Earlier, the ED had simultaneously questioned the couple.

Shradhanjali, one of the accused in the case and Archana’s accomplice, was also questioned face to face.

Archana and her husband were arrested by ED under money laundering act.

In a related development, Archana has filed bail petition in Orissa High Court in connection with the case registered at Nayapalli police station.