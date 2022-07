Mumbai: The official of the Enforcement Directorate reached Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s house on Sunday morning in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case after the Shiv Sena MP skipped the summons of the agency twice and sought time till August 7.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.