ED Issues Fresh Summons To Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

Earlier, the central agency had asked Raut to appear before the ED investigators at its regional office in Mumbai today at 11 am.

Earlier in April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

Following this, Raut had accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against its opponents. He had alleged that that was an act of vengeance and said the ED’s claims against him will fall flat.