ED files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘intentionally disobeying’ summons

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “intentionally disobeying” the first three summons issued to him. According to ED sources, the Rouse Avenue Court that was hearing the case has taken cognisance of the same and has prima facie accepted that Kejriwal has done an offence for which he is liable to be prosecuted.

The ED has filed the complaint under Section 174 of IPC against AAP convenor Kejriwal alleging that he intentionally disobeyed the first three summons issued to him, the ANI reported.

The court will now decide on the alleged illegal act on the part of Delhi CM for intentionally disobeying the said three summons, ANI said quoting ED sources.

The AAP has called the ED summons ‘illegal’ saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now pending before the trial court.