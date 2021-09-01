ED Conducts Raids Across 10 Locations In Kolkata Fake COVID Vaccination Drive Case

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with the fake vaccine case.

The Kolkata police had arrested six persons which includes fraud IAS officer Debanjan Deb in connection with the fake vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On July 3, the office of Debanjan Deb was raided by the Detective Department of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to the Kolkata Police, voluminous material, such as attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents and several others were seized.

Prior to this, an SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter just days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty’s complaint.