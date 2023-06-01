ED Attaches Property Worth 11.35 Cr Belonging To EX-Dy Manager Of OPHWC

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.35 crore belonging to Pratap Kumar Samal, former deputy manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in a case of Disproportionate Assets. Earlier, Vigilance had raided Pratap’s house and traced property worth over Rs 14 crores.

On November 10, Vigilance arrested both Samal and his wife on the charges of amassing illegal assets. He was found in possession of assets worth Rs 14.87 crores which was 1021 percent more than his know source of income. Due to his corrupt activities, the state government gave him compulsory retirement.

Investigation revealed that his wife had invested money in Odia cinemas, in one of which her husband Pratap Samal was the producer of the association. At that time, the vigilance arrested the couple in the case of Disproportionate Assets. The case was later investigated by the ED.