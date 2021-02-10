ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs. 128.86 Cr of Micro Finance Group of Companies

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 attaching movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 128.86 Crores in the case of Micro Finance Group of Companies and others.

ED had initiated Investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, SPE, SCB, Kolkata against M/s. Micro Finance Ltd. & others in pursuance of an order of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, wherein the Hon’ble Court has directed inter alia that the investigation of chit fund cases registered in different police stations in the State of Odisha be transferred from the State Police Agency to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). M/s Micro Finance Limited was one among the 44 cases stated in the Order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Subsequently, charge-sheet in the case was filed by CBI, Bhubaneswar.

Investigation conducted in this case revealed that huge amount of proceeds of crime have been laundered in this case. Accordingly, a Provisional Attachment order was issued, attaching immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 128.86 Crores belonging to Micro Group of companies and others (including M/s. Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd., Shri Prasanta Kumar Acharya, Ex-Director in M/s. Ayush Hospital & Trauma Care Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar).

Earlier, in 2019, ED had issued Provisional Attachment order attaching movable properties in the form of bank balances worth Rs. 88.99 Crores.

Further investigation is under progress, the ED said.