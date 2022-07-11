ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 14 Cr In Morris Coin Crypto Currency Cheating Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth 14 crore rupees in the Morris Coin Crypto Currency cheating case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED has initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered against Nishad and other persons for cheating people on the pretext of giving high returns to the investors.

During the investigation, it has been ascertained that Nishad K through his various firms collected deposits from the investors.

ED has conducted multiple searches across the country at the premises of Nishad and his associates and has seized various incriminating documents.

Earlier, ED has attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of over 36 crore rupees.