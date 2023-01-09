ED Attaches Archana Nag’s Bungalow

Bhubaneswar: Hours after submitting charge-sheet of 2,247 pages against blackmail accused Archana Nag, the Enforcement Directorate today attached the alishan bungalow of the lady blackmailer.

The central agency had made a valuation of the property, the cost of which is estimated to be around 3.40 crore. The property is located at Satya Vihar area in Bhubaneswar.

The ED had made the valuation of the apartment after she failed to provide satisfactory details regarding the money spent on the interior design of the building.

Earlier in the day, the ED produced charge-sheet against the blackmail accused , her husband Jagabandhu Chand, business associates Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera in Khurdha district and sessions court.

The central probe agency investigating the money laundering case against the Nag-Chand couple and their associates prepared 2247 pages charge-sheet.