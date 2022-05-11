ED Arrests Jharkhand’s Mining Secy IAS Pooja Singhal

Ranchi: Jharkhand mining secretary IAS Pooja Singhal on Wednesday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Singhal was arrested after she was questioned by the central probe agency in a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the Khunti district of Jharkhand and other charges.

The case involves the alleged embezzlement of crores of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand.

Notably, Singhal’s husband Abhishek Jha’s CA Suman Kumar was arrested by the ED on May 7.

The probe agency recovered Rs 19.31 crore in cash and incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar