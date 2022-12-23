ED Arrests Archana Nag’s Husband Jagabandhu In Money Laundering Case

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Jagabandhu Chand, husband of Archana Nag, under Money Laundering Act.

The probe agency is planning to move to court seeking remand for a second time for further questioning.

The central agency had earlier arrested Archana and Ghageswar Patra in connection with money laundering. Jagabandhu was arrested on basis of evidence that ED got during interrogation.

The Nag-Chand couple had been apprehended by the Twin City Commissionerate Police earlier.

The agency has already registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Archana, Jagabandhu Chand, and their associates Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera.

Archana is accused of blackmailing and extorting money from rich and influential people. Jagabandhu is allegedly involved in the offence.