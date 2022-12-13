ED Arrests Archana Nag, Seeks Seven-Day Remand

Bhubaneswar: After marathon interrogation for the last seven days, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested blackmailing accused Archana Nag under Money Laundering Act.

The central probe agency had earlier arrested Khageswar Patra, an associate of Archana.

After the end of seven days remand, the ED produced Nag in the court today before arresting her. She had been quizzed regarding money transactions while in the ED custody. But, the accused remained tight-lipped to ED queries, sources said.

The ED prayed the court to grant more seven days remand for further investigation. Similarly, the probe agency has produced Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand in the court and moved a petition seeking 15 days remand for questioning him.

The investigating team had earlier interrogated several persons including Khageswar Patra, driver Chandan, film producers and others associated with Nag-Chand couple in blackmailing, honey trapping, money laundering cases.

It is said that Archana didn’t cooperate with the ED in the investigation.