ECoR’s Railway Protection Force Celebrates 37th Raising Day

Bhubaneswar: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway celebrated its 37th Raising Day at its headquarters at Bhubaneswar.

The Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the valiant efforts of RPF in various fields connected with Security.

Gracing the occasion, General Manager, East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan, exchanged ceremonial salute with the RPF contingent and reviewed the parade. Addressing the RPF personnel on this occasion, Vidya Bhushan advised RPF personnel to strive towards ensuring foolproof safety and security to passengers and praised their dedication while performing duties and saving Railway property and human values.

Earlier, Inspector General & Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF/East Coast Railway Raja Ram elaborated upon the performance and activities of RPF under the jurisdiction of ECoR. He said that despite adverse situation and additional burden during the Covid-19 pandemic, RPF Jawans are able to meet the challenges very courageously and with due sincerity while performing their duties for the safety & security of passengers and protecting Railway property.

ECoR Addl. General Manager Sudhir Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Cuttack & Bhubaneswar Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi; CRPF DIG at Bhubaneswar Pokhraj Jaipal, Aviation Coast Guard DIG Satish Bisht, NDRF Senior Commandant Jacob Kispota and CISF Senior Commandant at Airport Sudhir Kumar along with Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway were also present on this occasion.

Bravery Awards & Merit Certificates with cash prizes were distributed to RPF personnel.