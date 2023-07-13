ECoR To Run Special Trains from Puri to Udhna in Surat via Sambalpur City

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands of the travelling public and to clear additional rush in regular trains, it has been decided to extend the services of Special Trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction and extend the services of Special Trains to run more time period.

Puri-Udhna (Surat) Jan-Sadharan Weekly Unreserved Spl Train.

08465 Puri-Udhna (Surat) Jan Sadharan Weekly Unreserved Special Train leaving from Puri at 1455hrs on every Wednesday between 12th July to 2nd August 2023. In the return direction, 08466 Udhna-Puri Jan Sadharan Weekly Unreserved Special Train leaving from Udhna at 2300hrs on every Thursday between 13th July to 3rd August 2023. This train has 17 Unreserved Second Class Seating Coaches and Two Guard-Luggage cum Second Class Seating Coaches having stoppages at important Stations like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Ib, Bilaspur, Raipur, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhusabal and other important Stations en route.

Visakhapatnam-Rangapara North Jan Sadharan Special

08562 Visakhapatnam-Rangapara North Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0010hrs on every Sunday (12.10 a.m. of Saturday) up to 30th August 2023 and will reach Rangapara North at 1000hrs on Mondays. In the return direction, 08561 Rangapara North-Visakhapatnam Special from Rangapara North will leave at 0515hrs on every Tuesday up to 31st August 2023 and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 1535hrs on Wednesdays. This train has Seven Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition having stoppage at important Stations between Visakhapatnam and Rangapara North Stations from both directions.

Services of some Special Trains extended.

1. Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special.

02837/02838 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special leaving Santragachhi every Friday and leaving Puri every Saturday has been extended to run up to 26th August 2023.

2. Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri-Bhanjapur Special.

08011/08012 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri- Bhanjapur Special leaving Bhanjapur every Thursday & Saturday and leaving Puri every Friday & Sunday has been extended to run up to 1st September 2023.

3. Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam Special.

08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Wednesday will now run up to 30th August 2023. 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Banaras on every Thursday will now run up to 31st August 2023.

4. Other Special Trains announced earlier.

Earlier announced Special Trains continuing their services between important destinations are Puri-Patna-Puri Special, Patna-Puri-Patna Express, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special Express, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special Express, Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar Special Express, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant Special Express and Sambalpur-Erode Special Express.

Experimental Stoppage of Trains.

It has also been decided to provide experimental stoppage of the below-mentioned trains at various Stations.

These include…