Bhadrak: For the convenience of passengers and in view of demands, it has been decided to provide stoppage of a few trains and increase the stoppage time of seven trains, temporarily at Kenduapada Station, near Bhadrak in view of Kali Puja and URS festival.

TEMPORARY STOPPAGE:

12892/12891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express, 12704/12703 Secunderabad-Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, 12822/12821 Puri-Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express and 18046/18045 Hyderabad-Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express will have stoppage at Kenduapada Railway Station, temporarily on 8th & 9th November 2024.

STOPPAGE TIME AT KENDUAPADA INCREASED, TEMPORARILY

18022/18021 Khurda Road-Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express, 18038/18037 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur- Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express, 08556/08555 Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU Passenger Special, 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Baleswar-Bhubaneswar MEMU Passenger Special, 08416/08415 Puri-Jaleswar-Puri MEMU Passenger Special, 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU Passenger Special and 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU Passenger Special will stop at Kenduapada for 05 minutes instead of 02 minutes, temporarily on 8th & 9th November 2024.