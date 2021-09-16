ECoR To Observe Swachhta Pakhwada On A Massive Scale With Covid Protocols

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has planned to observe Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th September to 30th September, 2021. In view of the above, East Coast Railway has started the Swachhata Pakhwada in a big way giving special focus on cleanliness at Railway Station premises, Trains, Offices, Workshops, Maintenance Depots, Railway Hospitals and Railway residential areas.

East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Vidya Bhushan instructed all officials to take appropriate action to keep the Railway Station and Residential areas clean, hygienic.

East Coast Railway Additional General Manager Shri Sudhir Kumar administered oath on Swachhata to the employees at ECoR headquarters at Bhubaneswar and Divisional Railway Managers at Waltair, Khurda Road and Sambalpur administered oath to the employees & officials at their respective Divisions. Apart from this, Employees at different Railway Stations over ECoR took pledge on Swachhata Pakhwada that they should devote time for cleanliness, neither litter or allow anyone to do so, begin cleanliness with oneself, one’s family, one’s own area & workplace and to motivate general public on cleanliness.

East Coast Railway has taken massive awareness programme during the Swachhata Pakhwada by involving passengers, rail users & stake holders, etc. Different programme on the theme of Cleanliness, Anti-littering awareness, on-board cleanliness, cleanliness at Washing lines, Railway yards, tracks; cleanliness at work places, feedback of passengers along with cleanliness at water installations including sources of water supply, water taps for drinking water at Stations and availability of water; Cleanliness at all toilet blocks at Railway Stations, Coaching Depots, Trains & surrounding areas will also be conducted during the Swachhata Pakhwada.