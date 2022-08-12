ECoR To Observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Bhubaneswar: To bring out the suffering of millions of people during India’s partition to the fore, the whole country is observing Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition on 14th August, 2022. Hon’ble Prime Minister in his last Independence Day Speech had announced to observe “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

To mark the occasion, an Exhibition will be organised at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on 14th August, 2022.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India will grace the occasion on 14.08.2022 (Sunday) at 1100hrs (11.00a.m).

Dignitaries to be present at Bhubaneswar Railway Station include Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha) and Shri Ananta Narayan Jena, Hon’ble MLA.

Exhibition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will also being organised at various important Stations over East Coast Railway including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam Railway Stations.