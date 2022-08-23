ECoR
East Coast Railway (ECoR). (File Image)
BreakingBhubaneswarTwin city

ECoR partially cancels these trains to & from Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
31

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday notified about the partial cancellation of some trains originating from Bhubaneswar.

According to ECoR:-

  • 22820 VSKP-Bhubaneswar Inter City from VSKP on 23.08.2022 will run up to Khurda Road and will remain cancelled from Khurda Road to Bhubaneswar.
  • 22819 Bhubaneswar-VSKP from Bhubaneswar on 24.08.2022 will originate from Khurda Road instead of Bhubaneswar.
  • 18424/18423 Nayaarh Town-Bhubaneswar-Nayaarh Town Express on 24.08.2022 will run between Khurda Road & Nayagarh Town and will cancel between Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar from both the directions.
  • 08444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar special on 24.08.2022 will leave Palasa 180 minutes late from its scheduled timing.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8045 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking