ECoR partially cancels these trains to & from Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday notified about the partial cancellation of some trains originating from Bhubaneswar.
According to ECoR:-
- 22820 VSKP-Bhubaneswar Inter City from VSKP on 23.08.2022 will run up to Khurda Road and will remain cancelled from Khurda Road to Bhubaneswar.
- 22819 Bhubaneswar-VSKP from Bhubaneswar on 24.08.2022 will originate from Khurda Road instead of Bhubaneswar.
- 18424/18423 Nayaarh Town-Bhubaneswar-Nayaarh Town Express on 24.08.2022 will run between Khurda Road & Nayagarh Town and will cancel between Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar from both the directions.
- 08444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar special on 24.08.2022 will leave Palasa 180 minutes late from its scheduled timing.
