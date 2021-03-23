ECoR Organises Zonal Official Language Implementation Committee Meet 

Bhubaneswar: The 45th Zonal Official Language Implementation Committee Meeting of East Coast Railway was conducted under the Chairmanship of ECoR General Manager, Mr Vidya Bhushan.

On this occasion, ECoR AGM Sudhir Kumar and other Principal Heads of Departments were also present.

Progress of implementation of Rajbhasha in last quarter was reviewed and an action plan for the coming quarter was also discussed during the meeting.

ECoR GM Mr Vidya Bhushan urged railway employees for extensive use of Hindi in day to day official works. He also advised using simple words during the Hindi translation work.

Shailendra Kapil, Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari and Principal Chief Safety Officer co-ordinated the meeting.