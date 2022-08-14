ECoR Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Bhubaneswar: To bring out the suffering of millions of people during India’s partition to the fore, the whole country is observing Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition on 14th August, 2022. Hon’ble Prime Minister in his last Independence Day Speech had announced to observe “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Graced the occasion at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India Shri Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the tragedy during partition day.

Joining the function as Guest of Honour Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha) said that this day will remind us about the partition tragedy.

To mark the occasion, an Exhibition was organised at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Exhibition on Partition Horrors was also organised at various important Stations over East Coast Railway including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam Railway Stations.

To mark the occasion, two freedom fighters were also felicitated by Shri Pradhan. Both the freedom fighters Shyam Sundar Behera and Ramahari Goswami were also said about their experience during that period.

East Coast Railway General Manager (I/C) Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava was also graced the occasion. Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Shri Rinkesh Roy coordinated the programme.