Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a three-month-long Vigilance Awareness Campaign starting on August 16, 2024. This initiative is in alignment with the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) directives and is centred around the theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The campaign aims to foster a culture of integrity among railway employees and the public, with a variety of engaging activities planned across the ECoR zone.

Key Highlights:

1. Competitions for Students:

o Essay Writing, Art & Painting, and Slogan Writing competitions are being conducted for school and college students, as well as the wards of railway employees. These events are being held at key locations including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, with a focus on promoting integrity values from a young age.

2. Vigilance Seminars & Workshops:

o The Vigilance Department of ECoR has organized seminars and workshops at various locations, aimed at educating railway officials on the importance of vigilance and transparency. These initiatives are intended to raise awareness and reinforce ethical practices across the workforce.

3. Community Engagement:

o The campaign utilizes platforms like social media, bulk SMS, and more to reach a wider audience. Nukkad Nataks (street plays) highlighting the importance of integrity are being performed at major railway stations such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Koraput, Balugaon, Bhadrak, Angul, Balangir, Titlagarh, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, helping to spread the message at the grassroots level.

4. Upcoming Events:

o A debate competition for students is scheduled for October 23, 2024, at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where young minds will discuss the importance of integrity in national development.

o Additional activities include the administering of the Integrity Pledge, vendor and stakeholder meetings, and the display of banners and posters at railway stations and offices to promote vigilance awareness.

5. Vigilance Awareness Week:

o From October 28 to November 3, 2024, ECoR will observe Vigilance Awareness Week. Activities planned during this week include a Walkathon and various outreach efforts designed to involve both railway staff and the general public in the integrity-building initiative.

Under the guidance of Sr. Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Bijay Kumar Mishra, East Coast Railway remains committed to fostering an ethical and transparent work culture, ensuring that the principles of integrity are upheld for the prosperity of the Nation.

