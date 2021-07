Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has issued Identity cards to identify unauthorised vendors selling food items at stations.

Reportedly, the identity card comes with a QR code that contains all the vendor’s information, an East Coast Railway official informed.

Through the QR code app, Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE)s can check the validity and authenticity of the vendor. Consequently, it will ensure the quality food served to passengers by authorised vendors.