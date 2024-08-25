ECoR Invites Tenders for Construction of Rayagada Railway Divisional Office

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued a tender for the construction of the Rayagada Railway Division, marking a crucial development in regional infrastructure. This project follows the recent announcement by the Hon’ble Minister of Railways, who allocated ₹70 crore to establish the new division.

On July 26, 2024, the Railway Minister revealed the budgetary provision and confirmed that the design phase is nearing completion. The project is set to commence shortly, underscoring the government’s dedication to enhancing railway infrastructure and boosting economic growth in the region.

The scope of the tender includes the construction of the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) Office, staff quarters, and various ancillary facilities. The new division will be situated on about 125.78 acres across six strategic locations near the Rayagada Railway Station along NH-326. The DRM office itself will occupy 14.30 acres and will feature state-of-the-art amenities including water bodies, a walking track, a parking area and a driver’s rest room, etc.

This significant investment aims to improve connectivity and support regional development, reflecting the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and delivering enhanced services to the public.