ECoR GM Reviews Progress Of Important Railway Projects

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway General Manager (I/C), Sharad Kumar Srivastava, on Thursday reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital Railway infrastructural development projects in ECoR jurisdiction.

These projects include Khurda Road-Balangir, Angul-Sukinda, Talcher-Bimalagarh, Haridaspur-Paradeep New Lines, and doubling works like Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul, Angul-Sambalpur etc.; apart from other doubling and third line projects along with ROBs & RUBs.

The ECoR GM stressed upon detailed & precise planning, efficient tendering process, and supervision of the execution of works as essential ingredients for the success of projects.

Proper coordination with ground-level officials of the State Government was also stressed.

All Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR including Divisional Railway Managers of Waltair, Sambalpur & Khurda Road along with officials of RVNL were present on this occasion.