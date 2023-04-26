ECoR GM Inspects Traffic & Infra Related Issues In Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Railway Section

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Mr Manoj Sharma, inspected the Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Railway Section today and reviewed the train traffic facilities and took stock of further traffic improvement in the Railway Section.

Principal Heads of Departments of ECoR, Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division and senior officials from ECoR HQs and Khurda Road Division were present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Mr Sharma reviewed the traffic facility works along with infrastructure related and passenger amenities works at the Stations between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak and advised officials to take necessary steps to ensure smooth train operations and early completion of infrastructure related issues and passenger amenities works