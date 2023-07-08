ECoR GM Inspects Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur-Jarapada Railway Section

Sambalpur: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Manoj Sharma, inspected the Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur- Jarpada Railway Section today and reviewed the train traffic facilities and took stock of further traffic improvement in the Railway Section.

Principal Heads of Departments of ECoR, Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur Railway Division Shri Vineet Singh and Senior officials from ECoR HQs and Sambalpur Division were present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Mr Sharma reviewed the traffic facility works along with infrastructure-related and passenger amenities works at the Stations between Rayagada and Jarapada along with important Stations like Muniguda, Ambodala, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur City Stations and advised officials to take necessary steps to ensure smooth train operations and early completion of infrastructure related issues and passenger amenities works.