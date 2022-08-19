ECoR GM Felicitates Hockey Star Amit Rohidas

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway General Manager Sharad Kumar Srivastava felicitated its Senior Sports Officer and defender of Indian Men’s Hockey Team Amit Rohidas for bringing laurel to the country, especially to Indian Railways.

East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) President Manas Kumar Poddar, General Secretary Ashok Kumar Mishra and GM’s Secretary Biswajit Bhoi were also present on the occasion.

Rohidas is the key member of the Indian Hockey Team who recently bagged a Silver Medal in the Commonwealth Games.