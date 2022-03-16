ECoR GM Conducts Annual Inspection Between Titlagarh-Sambalpur Section

Sambalpur: Ms. Archana Joshi, General Manager, South Eastern Railway & East Coast Railway on Wednesday conducted the annual inspection between Titlagarh to Sambalpur section of Sambalpur Division along with her team of senior officials from the Headquarters.

Ms. Joshi was accompanied by Pradeep Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, and other officers of the Sambalpur Division.

The inspection was carried out at various stations including colonies, bridges, level crossings gates, Running Room, ART,SPARME, Railway Hospital, and ongoing developmental works sites. During the General Manager’s annual inspection, the complete Railway infrastructure in this section was inspected thoroughly and improvements required for the betterment of the quality of service being provided to the public were assessed.

Inspections were carried out at different stations including Titlagarh, Saintala, Badmal, Bolangir, Bargarh & Sambalpur. Various safety assets like track parameters, level crossings, bridges, points & Crossings were thoroughly inspected. Ms. Joshi also reviewed the passenger amenities including Platforms, Booking office, Catering units, Waiting Hall, Dormitories/Retiring Rooms, VIP Lounges, etc., and advised officials for the betterment of it. She also reviewed the doubling and Electrification work of the section. Ms. Joshi also met with the public & public representatives at different stations and received grievances and suggestions for better facilities.