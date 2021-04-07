ECoR General Manager Inspects Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway General Manager, Vidya Bhushan, inspected the Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop at Bhubaneswar, today along with Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway.

During the inspection, the ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan reviewed the overhauling of Coaches. He laid emphasis on maintenance and modernisation of the passenger amenities like improved quality of seats, flooring, easy to clean toilets, fire retardant, upholstery, mobile charging points and emergency lights. He also lauded the process and quality control measures and steps undertaken to increase the production.

Bhushan also inaugurated the modern utilities like Servo Hydraulic Shock Absorber Testing Machine, Coil Spring Scragging and Load Deflection Testing Machine, CNC Portal Wheel Lathe, Hydraulic Wheel Press Machine, Paint Booth with Baking Oven along with a Green Park at the premises of Mancheswar Carriage Workshop.

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ECoR Gautam Dutta assisted General Manager during his inspection. Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) S. C. Kar co-ordinated the programme.