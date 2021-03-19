ECoR General Manager Conducts Annual Inspection Of Khurda Road Division

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Mr Vidya Bhushan, conducted the annual inspection between Khurda Road to Palasa section of Khurdha Road Division along with his team of senior officials from the Headquarters. He was accompanied by Sashi Kant Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurdha Road Division along with other officers of the Division.

The inspection was carried out at various stations including colonies, bridges, curves, level crossing gates Running Room, Accident Relief Train, Accident Relief Medical Equipment, Railway Hospital and ongoing works have been conducted. During the General Manager’s Annual inspection, the complete Railway Infrastructure in this section is inspected thoroughly and improvements required for the betterment of the quality of service being provided to the Public is assessed.

Inspections were carried out at Khurda Road, Bhusandpur, Rambha, Berhampur, Ichhachapuram & Palasa. Various safety assets like track, level crossings, bridges, Point & Crossings were thoroughly inspected. A lift was inaugurated at Khurda Road station during the visit.

Mr Vidya Bhushan also reviewed the passenger amenities including Platforms, Booking office, Catering, Waiting Hall, Dormitories/Retiring Rooms, VIP Lounges, etc., and advised officials to constantly monitor it. Mr Bhushan also met the public at different stations and received grievances and suggestions for better facilities.