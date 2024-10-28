Bhubaneswar: In a significant initiative to promote a Culture of Integrity for the Nation’s Prosperity, Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), administered an oath of Integrity to the staff and officers at ECoR headquarters this morning. This event marks the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, aimed at fostering transparency and ethical conduct in all spheres of Railway Operations.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Railway personnel pledged to uphold probity and the rule of law in every aspect of their professional and personal lives. The oath emphasized the importance of not engaging in bribery, performing all tasks with honesty, acting in the public interest and leading by example in exhibiting integrity. Employees were also encouraged to report any incidents of corruption to the appropriate authorities.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Funkwal highlighted that corruption remains a significant barrier to the economic, political, and social progress of the nation. He stressed the need for collaboration among various stakeholders, including government and private sectors, as well as citizens, to combat corruption effectively. “Every citizen must commit to the highest standards of honesty and integrity, thereby supporting the collective fight against corruption,” he stated.

Vigilance Awareness Week, being observed from October 28 to November 2, 2024, will feature a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at educating the Railway Employees, Public and Railway Users about the importance of Integrity. Activities during the awareness week include conducting seminars, placing banners and posters in public-centric areas, and organizing Street Plays and Dramas, all designed to enhance vigilance awareness among railway employees and users alike.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by key figures, including Shri Mohes Kumar Behera, Additional General Manager and all Principal Heads of Departments, including Shri Bijay Kumar Mishra, Chief Vigilance Officer. The program was coordinated by the Deputy Chief Vigilance Officers.

As East Coast Railway continues its commitment to integrity and transparency, it seeks to inspire a broader movement towards ethical behaviour within the community.