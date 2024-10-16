Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recently deployed a 96-stone Rail Grinding Machine (RGI96-5) for enhancing track safety. Commissioned recently, these machines play a crucial role in improving ride quality, and safety and extending the lifespan of railway tracks.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Safer Tracks

The RGI96-5, a highly advanced and one of the largest rail grinding machines used globally, stretches over a length of 165 meters with eight coaches and features 96 grinding stones (48 on each side). These stones are angled strategically to eliminate rail surface defects, smoothen irregularities, and restore the rails to their optimal profile. This process not only extends the life of the rails but also ensures safer and more comfortable train journeys.

With the ability to operate at speeds up to 22 kilometres per hour, the machine is capable of covering large sections of track efficiently, reducing downtime and minimizing disruption to train operations. It has already been successfully deployed in the Waltair and Sambalpur divisions and is currently improving tracks in the Khurda division in Odisha.

Specialized Maintenance for Complex Track Sections

ECoR has also commissioned a 20-stone Special Rail Grinding Machine, which was commissioned in January 2023. This machine is specifically designed to handle intricate track elements such as switches, crossovers, and level crossings, areas that require special attention for safety and operational efficiency.

A Step Forward in Railway Safety

The addition of these advanced rail grinding machines underscores ECoR’s commitment to railway safety and adaptability to innovative technologies. By investing in cutting-edge track maintenance technology, ECoR ensures reliable, smoother and safer journeys for millions of passengers across its network.

