ECoR Cancels, Diverts, Reschedules Several Trains Due To Safety Related Modernisation Work

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work, a few passenger-carrying trains will be affected resulting in cancellation, Diversion, Rescheduling and regulation of trains, the East Coast Railway informed on Thursday.

According to ECoR, the safety-related modernisation work is underway at Dhenkanal Station for the commissioning of the 3rd & 4th Lines between Dhenkanal and Sadasivpur Railway Stations. The works also include the commissioning of the Freight Train Examination Line in the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Railway Section at Sarla Station and Bridge Rebuilding Works over the Sambalpur and Waltair Railway Division.

Cancellation of Trains:

18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Rourkela between 30th May 2024 to 14th June 2024 and from Puri between 31st May 2024 to 15th June 2024 will remain cancelled.

08414/08413 Puri-Talcher-Puri Passenger Special from Puri between 30th May to 5th June 2024 and from Talcher between 31st May to 6th June 2024 will remain cancelled.

07471/07470 Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Special from both the directions on 31.05.2024 will remain cancelled.

08169/08170 and 08171/08172 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Passenger Special trains will remain cancelled from both the directions from 7th June to 14th June 2024.

08264/08263 Bilaspur-Titilagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special from Bilaspur between 7th to 14th June 2024 and from Titilagarh between 8th to 15th June 2024 will remain cancelled.

08277/08278 Titilagarh-Raipur-Titilagarh Passenger Special from Titilagarh between 7th to 14th June 2024 and from Raipur between 8th to 15th June 2024 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of Trains:

18190/18189 Ernakulam-Tata-Ernakulam Express from Ernakulam from 6th to 12th June and from Tata from 7th June to 14th June 2024 will run via Jaroli-Jakhapura-Cuttack-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram route from both the directions instead of its scheduled path via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda route.

Rescheduling of Trains: