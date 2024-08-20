ECoR Breaks Through 2 KM Tunnel on Khurda Road-Balangir New Line Project

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement in Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully completed the breakthrough of a 1,975-meter-long tunnel (Tunnel No. 07) between Purunakatak and Charichhak. This marks a critical step forward in the ongoing efforts to expand and improve rail connectivity in the region.

The Ministry of Railways has prioritized the timely completion of key infrastructure projects in Odisha, recognizing their importance to the state’s development. The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line is one such project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region.

Union Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, has been closely monitoring the progress of various railway projects across Odisha. His leadership and directives to coordinate efforts across agencies have been instrumental in pushing this long-pending project towards completion.

Prev 1 of 2 Next

The breakthrough of the 1,975-meter tunnel was achieved by the skilled engineering team of the ECoR Construction Wing, who carried out the final detonation in Boudh District. This milestone is a testament to the dedication and technical expertise of the team involved.

Of the total 301 kilometers planned for the Khurda Road-Balangir project, 183 kilometers of the rail line have already been commissioned. The project is being executed from both ends, Khurda Road and Balangir, to expedite its completion. To date, 106 kilometers from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 77 kilometers from Balangir to Jharmunda have been commissioned. Additionally, the 16.27-kilometer stretch from Jharmunda to Boudh is also complete. The next segment, from Boudh to Purunakatak, covering approximately 27 kilometers, is anticipated to be finished within the coming months.

The completion of such large-scale railway projects hinges on various factors, including timely land acquisition, forest clearance, relocation of utilities, obtaining statutory clearances, and managing the geological and topographical challenges of the area. Despite these hurdles, significant progress has been made.

Once completed, the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line will significantly reduce the distance between Bhubaneswar and Balangir. Moreover, this project is expected to be a major catalyst for the socio-economic development in the region.

ALSO READ: ECoR Breaks Through 700m Escape Tunnel on Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line