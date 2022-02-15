ECoR Achieves 200 MT Loading Milestone In 320 Days

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has achieved 200MT Milestone in loading registering an incremental growth of 26.67 MT and registering an increase of 15% than the corresponding period of last fiscal, i.e. from 1st April 2021 to 14th February, 2022. During the period, East Coast Railway has loaded 200.50MT of freight as against 173.82MT carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

It is mentioned here with that, East Coast Railway has achieved this remarkable performance in just 320 days as against 360 days loaded in corresponding period of last fiscal. This Railway had loaded 200MT of cargo in 366 days in 2019-20 fiscal and taken 360 days time in 2020-21 fiscal.

This could be possible due to outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of East Coast Railway, i.e. Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur. During the period, ECoR has loaded 113.35MT of Coal, 7.06MT of Raw material for Steel Plants, 18.46MT of Iron & Steel, 27.22MT of Iron Ore, 1.13MT of Cement, 2.56MT of Food Grains, 5 MT of Fertilizer, 2.34MT of POL and 23.37MT of freight loaded in Containers and other cargo.

Major contributors of freight include Talcher, Paradeep, Dhamara, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Keonjhar, KK Line, Steel Plants, Aluminium plants and from other places of ECoR jurisdiction. Relentless Round the Clock Close Monitoring & Outstanding supervision, dedicated and sincere work force brought this performance, to make ECoR proud.

During the period, 132.54MT of freight carried from Khurda Road Division, 57.21MT of freight from Waltair Division and 10.73MT of freight carried from Sambalpur Division. Khurda Road Division of ECoR has utilised 9452 wagons per day which is about 174 rakes per day. This Division has also surpassed its last year annual loading performance of 131.36MT. Similarly, Waltair and Sambalpur Division of ECoR have also performed better than previous year. From the above loading East Coast Railway has earned Rupees 19884.3 Crores which is 20% more than the corresponding period of last fiscal.

During the current fiscal, ECoR is followed by South East Central Railway (SECR) with 182.0MT and South Eastern Railway (SER) with 168.5MT in freight loading. Despite the challenges of Covid19 pandemic, slump in demand of export of Iron Ore; East Coast Railway has achieved this remarkable performance. Special focus was given to Power Houses during Coal crisis. Apart from the above, ECoR had also run 44 numbers of Oxygen Special Trains towards different destinations of the country to cover Oxygen crisis during Covid pandemic.