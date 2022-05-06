ECoR achieves 100% bio-toilet fitment in all its conventional coaches

Bhubaneswar: As part of the Swachh Bharat Initiative, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a milestone in the field of environment cleanliness by installing all its conventional coaches with bio-toilets.

It is also an effort to provide clean and eco-friendly travel and fulfilling railway’s commitment towards the “Swachha Rail, Swachha Bharat” campaign. Installing bio-toilets in train converts the human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria. This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in sustainable management of solid waste.

ECoR has installed bio-toilets in 2089 conventional coaches and achieved 100% bio-toilet fitment in all its coaches. Installation of all the conventional coaches with bio-toilets in ECoR will not only help to maintain cleanliness by preventing discharge of human waste on railway tracks, but also protect tracks from corrosion. And, hence, it will reduce the maintenance cost of Railway assets, and improve safety of train operation.

East Coast Railway has also installed bacteria plants at Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar and all its Coaching Depots at Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Puri and Sambalpur which are being used in the bio-toilets.

ECoR is also providing a soft flush system in bio-toilets for easy flushing of waste. Litter bins are also provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into toilet pans. For awareness of passengers about proper use of bio-toilets, pictorial messages are displayed in coaches about Do(s) and Don’t(s) activities, when using bio-toilets.

The Environment and House Keeping Management (EnHM) Wing of ECoR taken different initiatives towards containing environmental Pollution. Starting from Cleanliness Drives to establish different pollution control activities, EnHM wing has taken different measures to control the pollution and ensure a pollution free environment. These activities includes ■ Pollution Control measures at Railway Sidings, ■ Automatic Coach Washing Plants, ■ Effluent Treatment Plants, ■ Pole hanging twin dustbins, ■ Sewerage & Water Treatment Plants, ■ Solid Waste Management Measures, ■ Plastic Bottle Crushing Machine, ■ Compost Plant, ■ Sanitary Pad Incinerators, ■ Solar Power Plant, ■ Greenery development & Green initiatives, ■ Waste to Energy Plants, ■ Rain Water Harvesting Pits apart from Bio-Toilets.