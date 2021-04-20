Economic stimulus likely amid regional lockdowns: Report

New Delhi: Yet another Covid-19 economic stimulus is on cards amid regional lockdowns to halt the spread of coronavirus, according to reports.

The reports said government is mulling over the matter and the financial package is likely to include sops for the economically weaker sections if livelihoods are threatened.

Worthwhile to mention that the government announced a spate of relief measures between March 26 and May 17 last year to deal with the economic fallout of the nationwide lockdown imposed in 2020. The central government estimated the worth of measures at Rs 20.97 lakh crore last year.

The government so far has ruled out a general lockdown but is ready to respond to any need from industrial, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which are the largest source of employment and livelihoods in the country.

Local lockdowns and curbs are already underway in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan among others.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a crucial meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. India on Monday recorded the highest single-day jump since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with 2,73,810 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 1.50 crore.