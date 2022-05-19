Ecom Express announces 55,000 registrations for its Delivery Partner Program

Bhubaneswar/Gurugram: Ecom Express Limited, a new-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, announced that it has crossed 55,000 gig workers registration on their dedicated app called ‘EcomSanjeev’ to onboard delivery partners since its launch in September 2021.

The company’s delivery partner program aims to create part-time work opportunities for individuals with the option of flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering e-commerce shipments to customers. Delivery Partners working through Ecom Express’ gig model can earn anywhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 60,000 per month.

Close to 60 per cent of registrations have been from Tier 4 cities and towns, indicating massive affinity for gig opportunities in those areas. The top 10 cities/towns with the highest registrations include from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram and Patna.

In Odisha, over 4000 gig-workers have registered for part-time engagement as delivery partners with Ecom Express. Most of the registrations have been from Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur among other cities.

Saurabh Deep Singla, Chief People Officer, Ecom Express said, “Since the launch of our ESP program last year, we have created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals looking to supplement and maximize their income by delivering e-commerce shipments during their spare time. This flagship program, besides empowering gig workforce,also helped the company to scale their delivery capabilities in assuring speed, reliability, and effective logistics solutions to deliver online-ordered products at end-customers’ doorstep safely.”

The company has also announced provision of accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakhs to safeguard delivery partners from any mishaps, besides offering a host of other benefits, including an attendance bonus depending on their work continuity. Referral programs are run from time to time to expand the delivery partner base while rewarding the existing partners. To create stronger affiliation with delivery partners, Ecom Express has further collaborated with leading brands to provide numerous enticing benefits.

Any individual, male or female, fresher or experienced, can earn extra income by applying for this part-time job online using the app, Ecom Sanjeev, available on Google Playstore. They will have the flexibility to choose their preferred time slots and workdays.

To join as a Delivery Partner with Ecom Express, candidates must possess a valid Aadhaar card, preferably own a vehicle, and have a smartphone. Ecom Express also allows gig workers who don’t have any owned vehicles to register themselves and work. All personal documents for enrollment can be uploaded through the Ecom Sanjeev app and the verification (PAN card, Bank account) is done online along with physical document verification at the nearest Ecom Express center. The app even allows Delivery Partners to view the list of nearby Delivery Centers to choose in their vicinity.

For better user experience, Ecom Express’ has upgraded its propriety app, called SATHi, used by partners for performing delivery job, for faster performance and lighter GPS data runs to reduce battery usage which makes it easier and efficient for the delivery partners to perform their deliveries.

Interested delivery partners can sign up using the Ecom Sanjeev app. For more details, visit: https://ecomexpress.in/delivery-partner/

About Ecom Express:

Ecom Express Limited is one of India’s leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions providers to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates across 27,000+ PIN codes in India. Through its deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to 95%+ of India’s population.