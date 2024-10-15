New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the election schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies today at 3:30 pm.

The current Maharashtra Assembly’s tenure concludes on November 26, while the Jharkhand Assembly’s term ends on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra comprises 288 seats, and Jharkhand has 81.

The Maharashtra elections are anticipated to be a contest primarily between the incumbent Mahayuti Alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde, and NCP-Ajit Pawar—and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.

In 2019, the BJP and the then-unified Shiv Sena formed the state government.

In Jharkhand, the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the INDIA bloc, faces the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). In the last election, Hemant Soren’s JMM secured 30 seats, and the Congress won 16, enabling Soren’s appointment as Chief Minister.

These upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand follow the recently concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP achieved a historic third consecutive term in Haryana.

The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir elections. The newly elected chief ministers of both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be sworn in this week.