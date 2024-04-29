ECI Publishes Notification For Third Phase Of Polls In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the notification for the third phase of elections in Odisha on Monday. In this phase, elections will be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly seats under them on May 25.

The nomination process for the third phase of the election in the state will commence on Monday and will coecintinue till May 6. As per the ECI notification, the nomination papers will be verified on May 7 and May 9 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

A total of 94,41,797 voters will exercise their franchise in the 42 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on May 25. Of these, 48,26, 375 are male voters and 46,14,134 are female electorates.

The notification for the second phase of voting in Odisha was published on April 26. The second phase of voting will be held in Odisha on May 20.