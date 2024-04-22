ECI holds crucial meeting with IMD regarding upcoming Elections and heatwave

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday held a crucial meeting with various stakeholders including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in view of the above-normal maximum temperature during crucial 2024 elections in different parts of the country

On meeting with the Election Commission, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said a close coordination is being maintained with several stakeholders. Apart from seasonal forecasts, the IMD is providing monthly, week-wise and everyday forecasts and giving forecasts about heatwaves and humidity levels.

“We are providing the ECI, inputs and forecasts about the places where elections are going to be held in different phases,” said Mohapatra. Apart from temperature, humidity conditions, wind and night temperature forecast are also being provided by IMD, he said.

“As elections are being conducted in a phased manner, the IMD is issuing forecast for all states with focus on giving predictions for heatwave in states where voting is going on or likely to take place shortly,” the IMD DG added